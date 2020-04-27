Trade ideas thread - European session 27 April 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Among the things helping with the risk mood are the BOJ going 'unlimited' in bond buying, Italy escaping a ratings downgrade on Friday, and more talk about reopening economies.





However, just be reminded that we are still in the eye of the coronavirus storm and it will take a while before the dark clouds will dissipate; even if some countries are starting to try and establish a new form of normal in the coming weeks.





Dollar pairs are starting to look weaker from a technical perspective and that may be a cause of concern for the greenback as the market keeps the focus on the above-mentioned factors over the next few sessions at least.





AUD/USD is testing more than six-week highs, EUR/USD is challenging the key hourly moving averages, GBP/USD is back above both key hourly moving averages, and USD/JPY is easing towards support around 107.20-30 with an eye set on 107.00.





What are your views on the market right now?















Good day, everyone! Hope you all had a good weekend and that you're all ready to get things going here in the new week. The dollar is on the back foot as the market is leaning towards risk-on ahead of European morning trade today.