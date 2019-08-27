Trade ideas thread - European session 27 August 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





USD/JPY is among the notable movers as the pair falls from 106.10 to 105.60 levels currently amid the softer risk mood to start the session.





I still reckon markets were too quick to jump on the optimism from Trump yesterday as any semblance of a trade deal between US and China remains far off in my view.





I don't doubt that we may still see some positive vibes in markets from time to time but given the global backdrop, I'd rather be fading those moves than chasing them.





Looking ahead, risk remains a key factor in trading this week so pay attention to that as there is little else to shake things up during the session ahead. What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in the European morning session. It's been a quiet one in terms of headlines so far but we are seeing major currencies (risk-related ones) retrace some of their overnight moves a little.