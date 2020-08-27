Trade ideas thread - European session 27 August 2020





On the week, the dollar has been modestly weaker throughout alongside the yen as stocks continue to push higher - S&P 500 and Nasdaq record another all-time high, but all that can change as we look towards the latter stages of the week.





There is a keen focus on the greenback and bond yields as Powell is likely to touch on the Fed's view over the next few years and what it may take for them to step back from current policy measures and how they would be viewing inflation and the labour market.





But stocks surely have the most to lose should we see Powell deliver a more sombre tone and the Fed minutes from last week certainly serves as a good reminder of that.





For now, we'll have to wait and see what Powell has to offer and alongside month-end rebalancing flows, it will certainly make for a tricky last few sessions before the weekend.







The trading ranges continue to be rather lackluster and may stay that way in European morning trade today.