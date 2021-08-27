Trade ideas thread - European session 27 August 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Risk trades should be able to breathe easier going into the weekend considering that Powell is unlikely to alter the taper timeline/narrative for now, but growing hawkish voices at the Fed is something to consider going into September.





If anything, keep an eye on the bond market and whether or not we see further validation in yen pairs this week - after having rebounded amid a broader risk rally.





There is some light pullback yesterday as equities fell but the risk mood so far today is more positive as we await Powell.





What are your views on the market right now?





It is all about Powell's speech at Jackson Hole today, so market action may be more muted in the lead up to the main event.