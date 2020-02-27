Trade ideas thread - European session 27 February 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The fear over the next two days going into the weekend is that there could be a more widespread outbreak just waiting to happen in the US and I reckon that will surely send risk packing further down the road.





Adam posted a neat article yesterday on what traders might do when thinking about a pandemic trade. It is certainly an unprecedented time in the market but it makes sense for traders to react given how crippling the virus can be to a country.





If a more widespread outbreak does take place in the US, I reckon the dollar may be in for a massive pain trade down the road. But we'll see if the authorities can keep things under control and how the situation develops in other regions as well.











Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. Risk is on the softer side to start the day as coronavirus fears continue to grip the market, as we see US 10-year yields hit a new record low just under 1.30%.