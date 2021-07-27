Trade ideas thread - European session 27 July 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





US futures are a touch lower but that comes off yet another record close yesterday so it isn't really hinting at much as we get into European trading.





Major currencies are keeping more subdued as narrow ranges play out and I would expect that to continue for the most part. That said, the dollar was slightly weaker yesterday with cable one to watch as buyers start to try and push back towards 1.3900.





EUR/USD continues to see price action center close to and around 1.1800 but there might be little poise to really move - at least meaningfully - until we get to the Fed.





I'm not a big fan of dollar pairs until we get to tomorrow's risk event but still keeping my convictions on oil, short AUD/NZD, and dip buys in CAD/JPY.





What are your views on the market right now?





It is shaping up to be one of those days, as the market switches its focus to the FOMC meeting tomorrow. Thus, leaving little to work with for the time being.