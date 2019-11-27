Trade ideas thread - European session 27 November 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The aussie is a notable mover after Westpac shared their forecast of two more rate cuts by the RBA next year with QE also on the agenda in 2H 2020.





That pulled the aussie weaker but so far, futures market pricing on the cash rate isn't heavily shifting but expect that to move around when we do have more key economic data from Australia over the coming months.





Besides that, it is going to be quite a full slate of economic releases in the US later today so be mindful of the potential impact of those releases to trading sentiment.





The dollar is sitting a tad higher on the day but nothing too major for the time being as narrow ranges are still prevailing for the most part.





Finally, tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day in the US but expect Friday to also be a day mired by thin liquidity as this is the time of the year that traders often will take days off.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session today. Markets are keeping quiet with US-China trade still casting a large shadow over proceedings but there will be a couple of other focus points in trading today.