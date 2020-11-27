Trade ideas thread - European session 27 November 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The greenback certainly looks vulnerable to another drop and amid thin liquidity conditions still to prevail later today, we may get some stretched moves but the usual caveats will apply until there is more confirmation on Monday.





EUR/USD looks perky just above 1.1900 but we'll see if buyers have the appetite to go for a push above the high yesterday of 1.1940.





USD/JPY is keeping closer to 104.00 on a break below its key hourly moving averages so sellers are in near-term control for now. But there is the swing region from last week around 103.70-85 that may provide a base for buyers in the meantime.





AUD/USD continues to stay poised in search of a test of 0.7400 with NZD/USD keeping above 0.7000 and targeting the June 2018 highs close to 0.7050-60.





The pound is arguably going to be the interesting one to watch today as the Brexit saga heats up with negotiators set to head to London for more talks. It remains to be seen if Michel Barnier will be attending, so that will be a key one to keep an eye on.





Elsewhere, gold is still keeping just above $1,800 and its 200-day moving average but largely consolidating around that and $1,818 for now.





Things are likely to be quiet in the sessions ahead so the best we can do is stick with the technicals to get a sense of the market bias but again, the thin liquidity will make it tough to have a firm read on any moves ahead of the weekend.





The dollar is keeping slightly weaker to start the day but for the most part, we're still flirting with the same ranges as with trading yesterday.