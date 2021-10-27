Trade ideas thread - European session 27 October 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The former is still seeing some push and pull since last week and may continue in this state of flux as we head into key central bank meetings in the next few days (BOC, BOJ, ECB) and also coming next week (RBA, Fed, BOE).





Bond yields are still elevated but not really running much higher, though breakeven rates are still pointing to rising inflation expectations over the past few days.





Elsewhere, equities are continuing their solid form with US futures now up a touch by around 0.1% going into European trading. Apple and Boeing are among the big names reporting earnings today so keep an eye out for that later in the day.





The usual suspects since the last couple of weeks i.e. yen pairs and oil, are still at play but there is some exhaustion amid a push and pull in sentiment and technicals since last week and that is continuing for now.





The aussie is an interesting one but with AUD/USD gains still seemingly capped by the 200-day moving average, it is tough to bank on further major upside momentum for now.





The loonie will be a key focus in the day ahead as the BOC meets later.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





The dollar is looking more mixed on the day as trading ranges are still relatively narrow for the most part, though the yen and aussie are keeping light gains so far.