Trade ideas thread - European session 27 September 2019
Daily thread to exchange trade ideas
So, what are you looking at for today? EURUSD broke through key daily support yesterday, the DXY was firmer and risk tone is in the balance with the US whistleblower impeachment issue still lingering around.
16,000 folks are being repatriated to the UK by the Civil Aviation Authority today as clearing up further fall out from Thomas Cook going bust. So, the song has to be, 'take me back to London' as they return home.