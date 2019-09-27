Trade ideas thread - European session 27 September 2019

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Daily thread to exchange trade ideas 


So, what are you looking at for today? EURUSD broke through key daily support yesterday, the DXY was firmer and risk tone is in the balance with the US whistleblower impeachment issue still lingering around.





