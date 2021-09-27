Trade ideas thread - European session 27 September 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Equities are in a good mood going into European trading with US futures keeping higher, so that may yet keep the likes of the aussie and loonie buoyed. Adding to tailwinds for the latter is higher oil prices as Brent hits $79 for the first time since 2018.





The energy crisis hype is starting to reverberate and that is fueling a further run higher in oil prices, alongside the more prominent outlook for many weeks now.





I'd argue that prices can still run much higher from current levels so look out for that.





Elsewhere, USD/JPY is a little lower as Treasury yields take a light breather after the break higher last week. I doubt we're in store for a spectacular reversal in yields so yen pairs are still more likely to challenge key resistance than support levels at this stage.





USD/JPY needs to break the 110.60-80 region for a clear run higher while CAD/JPY needs to breach the 3 Sept high @ 87.89 to set up a test of its 100-day MA @ 88.37.





What are your views on the market right now?














