Trade ideas thread - European session 28 April 2021

10-year yields are seen up 2 bps at 1.64% now as the market positions itself ahead of the FOMC meeting later today. That is keeping USD/JPY pinned higher at 108.80-90 levels, holding just above the 38.2 retracement level of the April downswing @ 108.81.







Despite the movement in the bond market, I'm not sure we'll get much from the Fed today as they are likely to repeat more of the same messaging as we saw in March.

Other than that, it is mostly going to be a question of will Powell start to blink? And as Adam pointed out, perhaps we'll get more of a suggestion of that via the minutes rather than the meeting statement itself.





Going back to the charts, EUR/USD continues to range between key technical levels as it holds below key trendline resistance @ 1.2113 but above its 100-day moving average @ 1.2056, with the 100-hour moving average seen @ 1.2066.





USD/CAD remains sticky near 1.2400 as sellers are poised to keep the downside momentum going. In any case, the loonie is arguably one that remains a buy on dips.





The drop in AUD/USD earlier on weaker Australian CPI data sees sellers seize near-term control now but there is a modest bounce off the lows of 0.7726 to 0.7740 levels now.





The confluence of the key hourly moving averages @ 0.7752-58 is the key resistance region to watch in the sessions ahead as such.





Elsewhere, CAD/JPY is extending a solid run higher targeting the late-March to early-April highs near just above 88.00 while EUR/JPY has broken to its highest levels this year and may be looking towards its September 2018 highs around 133.00 next.





The dollar is keeping a little firmer on the day with Treasury yields continuing to push higher after having moved back above 1.60% yesterday.