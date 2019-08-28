Trade ideas thread - European session 28 August 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The aussie and kiwi are holding weaker amid poor data and some central bank jawboning respectively. Meanwhile, the dollar is keeping steady as markets appear to be searching for fresh direction still in trading today.





Looking ahead, the lack of direction in the risk mood may be something that persists throughout the week unless we see more trade headlines trickle in. For me, I'm watching the pound as I reckon the headlines since yesterday presents a good opportunity to fade any misguided optimism in light of short covering.





Other than that, the typical macro plays (yen, gold) are still on the table in the longer-term in what could be a quieter second-half of the trading week before September kicks in.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Happy hump day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session. It's been a relatively quiet start to proceedings with markets looking tepid and I would say uneasy for the most part.