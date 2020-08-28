Trade ideas thread - European session 28 August 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus Although this narrative is arguably what the market expects of the Fed in the long-run, Powell's remarks basically cements expectations and reaffirms that they want to win this "race to the bottom" against other central banks.





The RBNZ has been quick to respond that they are also firmly in the running, and I would expect other central banks to not sit still moving forward as well.





But essentially, there isn't much good news for the dollar all things considered - especially when you weigh the greenback against risk and emerging market currencies in the bigger picture as we slowly move past the coronavirus crisis in the next few years.





For now though, higher Treasury yields is certainly something that is making the trading situation a little more tricky and the risk-off move in Japanese markets following Abe's reported resignation complicates the yen picture even further this week.





Amid month-end rebalancing flows in the dollar as well, it is setting up to be a really tricky Friday and end to the week.





