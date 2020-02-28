Trade ideas thread - European session 28 February 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Risk aversion remains the name of the game and it almost certainly will be the case as we look towards the weekend, with China PMI data and more coronavirus developments to come.





An interesting spot in the market is gold, which is actually trading lower despite heightened fears and risk aversion. If something can't go up on good news, there's certainly something wrong so I'd stay away from that for the moment.





Oil is continuing its tumble lower and global stocks are in correction territory. What's not to like about the volatility? The hope for traders and investors is that this all stays but the virus goes away, but those two things likely go hand-in-hand sadly.













Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the final European session for the week and February month. I don't think a lot needs to be said at this point as virus fears continue to overwhelm the market.