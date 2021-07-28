Trade ideas thread - European session 28 July 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Given that the recent messaging in the past month or so hasn't changed, they are likely to reaffirm that inflation remains 'transitory' even if the nature of that concept may be more persistent in the months ahead.









The big question surrounding the Fed is whether they will offer anything to turn the tide in the bond market and given fears surrounding the virus situation globally, I doubt it.





Taper talk will be the big thing to watch as such but there's this feeling some light discussion on that may not cut it to stop the unrelenting bid, at least for now.





Equities may still find some comfort but as we continue to hold near the highs, there is always some scope for a pullback so just be wary.





As for the dollar, the risks are rather asymmetric in my view.





A more hawkish take by the Fed is helpful but gains are likely to be more modest with US real yields under pressure. Meanwhile, a dovish stance may not likely dampen the mood if taper talks stay on course and a more negative risk tone (especially if it catches on bigly) will inadvertently help the dollar on safety flows too.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





It is all about the Fed today and there is some expectation that they might acknowledge risks surrounding the virus situation in the US, which may tilt a bit more dovishly.