Trade ideas thread - European session 28 May 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The aussie is the laggard amid some caution in the risk mood, with S&P 500 futures keeping flat while Hong Kong stocks are extending declines to over 2% now.





The loonie is also weighed a little lower as oil prices are down following a surprise build in private inventory. Oil is down by over 3% to under $32 currently.





Risk sentiment remains the key driver in the market but there is some mixed focus at the moment, with the Chinese yuan being one of them (despite not really being talked about).





That is one consideration for the aussie and perhaps risk in general if we do see China allow the yuan to depreciate further amid rising tensions with the US recently.





But for now, it is more of a warning shot and as long as stocks can keep up the good momentum from the past few days, it is hard to ignore the risk move.





That said, there is still plenty of uncertainty in the market and with more companies reporting job cuts and a more subdued outlook, it'll be interesting to see how the market digests that. Not to mention Trump threatening key tech stocks in his battle against social media bias.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Major currencies are more tepid to start the day, after the dollar held somewhat firmer in trading yesterday with the euro also boosted by hopes of a EU recovery fund compromise.