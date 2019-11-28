Trade ideas thread - European session 28 November 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The larger theme engulfing markets is that of US-China trade still, with Trump signing off on the HK bill resulting in risk assets staying more cautious/defensive for the time being.





Meanwhile, the pound got a mild boost after the YouGov MRP poll forecast that Boris Johnson's Conservatives are set to win big in the 12 December election.





There is a suggestion that sentiment on the ground is that the UK just wants to get Brexit done at this point but at the same time, other opinion polls are showing a narrowing lead for the Conservatives so there is a bit of a push and pull there.





Either way, cable still rests within the 1.27 to 1.30 "election range" and if sentiment stays this way over the next two weeks, I don't see it breaking out just yet.





It's Thanksgiving in the US today so this is where liquidity in markets tend to be rather thin - even tomorrow - so just be wary of swings that you see over the next two days as they may not mean much in the grand scheme of things.





