Trade ideas thread - European session 28 October 2019

It's been a quieter start to proceedings so far on the day but fret not, there's still plenty to watch out for during the week with Brexit, trade and central bank action all in focus.





Looking ahead today, Brexit will take center stage first with Boris Johnson set to bring an election motion to parliament - although that looks destined to fail.





Meanwhile, European leaders will also be looking to finalise a date on the Brexit extension with a "flextension" decision looking imminent now that France is on board.





As such, still plenty of twists and turns along the way for the pound this week amid month-end flows as well.





Good day, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and that you're ready for yet another episode of the Brexit drama this week.