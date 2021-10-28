Trade ideas thread - European session 28 October 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

Things are starting to get interesting in the market as bonds are acting up while in FX, the dollar continues to offer some push and pull feel for a few weeks now. Month-end trading won't make it easy to interpret the moves so the technicals will still offer some comfort in trying to get a grip on how things are playing out this week.





For now, yen pairs continue to look exhausted and a further pullback is definitely not out of the question in my view. Watch for USD/JPY as it holds around minor support at 113.41 for now. Break below that and we could see the downside momentum pick up.





Meanwhile, the BOC hawkish tilt yesterday continues to keep the loonie underpinned - even as markets are priming the central bank for four rate hikes next year already.





The gains may not be as straightforward amid the push and pull in the dollar itself but the foundations for the loonie are at least keeping more robust against other major currencies. It is all about lining up the technicals now for a good trade opportunity.





Elsewhere, oil is slipping once again as a sharper correction potentially beckons - something which I'm not ruling out. Support around the $80.79-30 region is still holding for now but a firm drop below that could see an accelerated downside move come about.





If so, I'd argue we need to see a bit of a flush in longs before buyers step in and rally their way back amid the more solid fundamentals.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.














