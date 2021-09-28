Trade ideas thread - European session 28 September 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





EUR/USD continues to linger just below 1.1700 and USD/JPY is trading to its highest since early July at 111.20 as we approach European morning trade.





Yen pairs are still a key focus amid the break higher in yields with CAD/JPY also on approach to its 100-day moving average @ 88.35 as it pushes to its highest levels in six weeks. GBP/JPY is in a similar spot, closing in on its own 100-day moving average @ 152.64.





Elsewhere, oil is still looking perky as Brent clips $80 for the first time since 2018. WTI is also up 0.8% to above $76 as the surge in energy commodities continue amid the power crunch globally. Nat gas has gone nutty in a surge above $6 for the first time since 2014.

And we're not even in winter yet. So, that's a scary thought for how much this squeeze could really go in the weeks ahead.





















The dollar is mildly softer against the major currencies except for the yen to start the day, but any material weakness may be unlikely to come by amid rising Treasury yields as we navigate through the week.