Trade ideas thread - European session 29 April 2020

As we learned yesterday, market sentiment now isn't as straightforward and even more so when you factor in the Fed still to come later on alongside key earnings/guidance from Apple and Amazon after the close today.





In any case, the dollar is treading the same waters as it did in trading yesterday for the most part with USD/JPY continuing to track under 107.00 while AUD/USD is keeping above the 0.6500 level with buyers targeting the 100-day moving average next.





Meanwhile, gold is continuing to do battle in between its key hourly moving average as investors are still trying to seek better clarity in trading this week.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





A softer dollar across the board and risk faring better as we look towards the European morning start. A sense of déjà vu perhaps?