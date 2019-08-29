Trade ideas thread - European session 29 August 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Equities are a touch weaker while bond yields are also lower to begin the session. That is keeping the yen underpinned while poor economic data continues to weigh on the likes of the aussie and kiwi this week.





The dollar is more steady while the pound is staying resilient even as Boris Johnson prorogues parliament in an effort to pursue Brexit - with or without a deal - by Halloween.





Looking ahead, be wary of more potential Brexit headlines but the key focus in markets will stay on the risk mood ahead of US GDP data to follow later today.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing fine as we get things going in the European morning session. It's been a quieter pace to start the day as the market focus is on the softer risk mood overall so far.