Trade ideas thread - European session 29 July 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The pound is arguably the only notable mover (but hardly worth anything to point out to be honest) with cable trading at its year's lows amid more chatter of no-deal Brexit since the weekend by the UK government.





Other than that, markets are a little more subdued as all eyes will turn towards the Fed this week and what message they will send to market participants.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and are doing well as we get things going on the new week. It's been a quiet start to proceedings with major currencies settling in a bit of a lull in anticipation of the resumption of US-China trade talks as well as key central bank decisions to follow in the coming days.