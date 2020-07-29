Trade ideas thread - European session 29 July 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









As such, things may be more quiet in European trading but if anything, just be mindful of USD/JPY as it flirts with the 105.00 handle for the time being.





The price action in gold and silver is still a major theme to watch as well, with key earnings releases also set to dictate the market mood over the next few days. Not to mention the ongoing discussions between US lawmakers on the additional stimulus.





In short, the market is keeping more cautious and on edge for now as we await more key developments to unfold during the week.







Month-end flows are also starting to come into the picture and the obvious one to watch for now will be EUR/GBP once again for Buba demand, before the focus on the fix at the end of the week on Friday.

Major currencies are keeping in narrower ranges for now as the focus turns towards the Fed and Powell later in the trading day.