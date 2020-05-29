Trade ideas thread - European session 29 May 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The technical breakout in EUR/USD is supportive of such flow momentum and that is helping to weigh further on the greenback ahead of the final month-end fix later today.





Meanwhile, the yen leads gains on the more cautious mood but the aussie is also keeping more resilient, all things considered.





All eyes will be on US president Trump and his impending announcement on China later today. As such, expect the current undertones to keep playing out until then.







Despite the more cautious risk tones in the market, the dollar is on the back foot as we look towards European morning trade.