Trade ideas thread - European session 29 October 2020

The dollar and yen are a little weaker but not really seeing any major changes in the technical picture after the moves yesterday. The greenback took more near-term control across multiple pairs and buyers continue to hang on to that for the time being.





The ECB will be a key risk event to watch for the euro today but barring any major reaction to the more sombre and dovish tone by Lagarde, I would only expect limited movement in the euro even if policymakers bring forward their December action.





As for the risk outlook, a retracement after the sharp moves yesterday is not entirely unexpected but sentiment remains rather fragile for the most part.





The technical picture doesn't look too good - especially for European equities - as we also saw the S&P 500 close below its 100-day moving average for the first time since May.





That said, the focus in the short-term is all about the US election. I'm growing more convinced that the election is going to be a vote on stimulus, at least in terms of the knee-jerk reaction in the market upon knowing the results.





But I think whatever hope that the market may have on that may ultimately end in some form of disappointment. A 'blue wave' outcome may see stimulus coming shortly or possibly only next year, but the risk is that the economy will be hit rather badly in Q4.





That said, a more assured outcome may yet give short-term reprieve to the market. I mean investors were able to look past the worst of the pandemic easily with central bank reassurance - especially the Fed - and that is still in play right now.





So, perhaps there is an attitude to look beyond any stimulus delays and think that as long as it will arrive one way or another, there is reason to be optimistic.





But in the bigger picture, Biden's tax policies aren't something that businesses will be looking forward to. Though that will be an argument that will possibly take a while to sink in unless he pushes for immediate tax increases in Congress.





That is just one side of the coin though. A more contested election will only spell out more volatility and I don't see how the uncertainty is good for risk, especially if we end up with a split result i.e. Biden wins, Republicans hold the Senate; vice versa.





The market is showing hints of a slight retracement after the risk rout yesterday, but I would still argue that this is more of a breather rather a dead cat bounce considering that US election risks still pose a significant headwind for any major rebound.