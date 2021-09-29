Trade ideas thread - European session 29 September 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





With energy commodities coming off the boil after the highs to start the week, that is also keeping bond yields in-check and in turn that is allowing for risk to breathe a little easier so far today after Wall Street stumbled yesterday.





US futures are up around 0.4% to 0.5% and that is helping to keep the overall mood in a better spot, as a light reprieve is seen for now after the sharp fall in the cash market.





The dollar is keeping relatively steady and if anything else, watch out for potential technical breaks especially in EUR/USD and USD/JPY. GBP/USD already saw a shove below its July low to fresh lows since January and may be vulnerable to a further drop towards 1.3200.





Month-end and quarter-end flows may make things more tricky in trading this week, so keep that in mind when scouting for new positions/opportunities in the day(s) ahead.





Looking past that, I'm still of the view that energy prices are likely to run higher still in the weeks ahead but the sense of volatility may offer sharp intraday retracements as well so that is something to be wary about for buyers.

















All eyes will continue to rest on the bond market, energy prices, and risk sentiment as we navigate through the closing stages of September and Q3 trading.