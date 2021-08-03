Trade ideas thread - European session 3 August 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





AUD/USD is testing waters just above 0.7400 again but near-term resistance around 0.7410-13 may limit any upside before the 23.6 retracement level @ 0.7431.





Meanwhile, AUD/NZD pared its earlier drop from 1.0530 to 1.0560 but is facing resistance from its key hourly moving averages @ 1.0559-62, which have helped to limit gains in the past few sessions as well.





I'm still more inclined to fade any upside move with more conviction closer to 1.0600.





The RBA may have kicked the can down the road but unless the virus situation improves quickly, it's not a good look for the economy going into September.





Elsewhere, other major currencies are more subdued with the dollar sitting weaker particularly against the yen since yesterday. The yen is largely helped by sinking Treasury yields as 10-year yields tumbled to 1.17% in US trading amid risk aversion.





The bond market remains a key spot to watch going into the US non-farm payrolls later in the week with the July low @ 1.129% for 10-year yields a key level to eye.





