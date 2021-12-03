Trade ideas thread - European session 3 December 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Major currencies aren't showing a whole lot of appetite but the dollar continues to keep firm as the Fed continues to fuel the rate hike fire.





Notably, AUD/USD and NZD/USD are making some key technical headway as both pairs lurch lower to trade below key support from the August lows.





Those are the more interesting ones to focus on before we get to the US non-farm payrolls - which should be a relative non-event but given the Fed's stance, this will be a litmus test of sorts in terms of confidence to proceed.





Elsewhere, oil is holding its ground after OPEC+ decided to stick with its current output policy. Oil prices dipped on the headlines but have rebounded since as bargain hunters continue to step in to position for the medium-to-longer term.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













