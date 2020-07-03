Trade ideas thread - European session 3 July 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Major currencies are looking rather disinterested, keeping near flat levels with less than 0.1% change across dollar pairs going into European trading today.







The market mood may stay more lackadaisical as such, but let's see if there will be any surprises to follow that could give investors some conviction to break the choppy price action that we have seen throughout the week.

US stocks rose in overnight trading but saw its optimism tempered by the latest coronavirus developments in the country. But from a technical perspective, the S&P 500 failed to keep a break above the resistance region around 3,153 to 3,155 again:









There may not be much to work with as we look towards the weekend and with US markets closed, the session ahead may be rather quiet overall.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















The week feels a bit cut short following the US jobs report yesterday and the fact that there is the long weekend in the US in observance of the 4th of July holiday.