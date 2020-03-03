Trade ideas thread - European session 3 March 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts







In terms of the rate cut, don't be startled by the aussie and risk direction i.e. yields also moving higher. The market has been kicking and screaming in unfashionable manner over the past week and a good example of how much is priced in can be seen in Treasuries.

10-year yields are 40+ bps lower than the effective Fed funds rate, and the reaction now is more about a feeling of confidence rather than acknowledging things are getting worse.





That said, how much confidence there can be amid a possibly major supply-side shock where monetary policy is ineffective, no one knows for sure just yet.





So, the market could either be setting itself up for more disappointment down the road or perhaps it is beginning to find its footing. But that all depends on how the virus outbreak is also going to develop in the coming days/weeks.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. The market is looking less enthused now than just after the RBA rate cut as the G7 communique looks like it may not live up to the hype.