Trade ideas thread - European session 3 November 2020

We may be spared from all the election night drama if the polls are to be believed, but don't rule any twists and turns along the way with a potential for history to repeat itself this year; seeing a similar outcome to four years ago.





The election focus is overshadowing the RBA policy decision earlier, with the central bank having pretty much reached its effective lower bound in cutting rates to 0.10%.





To be fair to the RBA, they have been consistent - at least in terms of crossing one hurdle after another over the past year or so. 0.25% ✔️. QE ✔️. <0.25% ✔️. More QE ✔️.





It seems like it is only a matter of time before negative rates are truly considered and we all can envisage the economic situation that may lead the RBA down that path.





This also spells out broader implications to the RBNZ, who may have little choice but to follow the RBA down a similar path - and possibly acting earlier as well.





Anyway, today is all about the US election. Exit polls and the results will be the two main things to look out for but expect plenty of headlines involving reports/rumours about sentiment on the ground when it comes to the votes later today.





Exit polls and the results will be the two main things to look out for but expect plenty of headlines involving reports/rumours about sentiment on the ground when it comes to the votes later today.

Those will be things that the market will react to, so be sure to get your mug of coffee ready. It is going to be a looooonnnnggg night.









The big day is finally here. The pandemic may have distracted the world for large parts of 2020, but the US election today is still going to be a blockbuster event globally.