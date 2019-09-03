Trade ideas thread - European session 3 September 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The dollar is holding firmer across the board as markets remain a bit more mixed, while the aussie has recovered some ground following the RBA decision to leave its cash rate on hold earlier. That said, AUD/USD gains are currently limited by the 100-hour MA and I'd expect sellers to lean on key near-term levels to keep any upside momentum in-check.





Looking ahead, it should be a session heavily revolving around Brexit headlines as the UK parliament reconvenes in Westminster today so look out for that as well as trade headlines that could temper with the risk mood in the sessions ahead.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here on the session. It's been a lively start to the day with once again the pound being the key mover as cable fell below the 1.2000 handle and continues to threaten a break currently.