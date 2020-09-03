Trade ideas thread - European session 3 September 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

The dollar is continuing to keep ahead of the rest of the major currencies bloc, as the pullback extends further amid more jawboning by the ECB earlier today here





The euro is on the back foot as such, with EUR/USD slipping to fresh one-week lows of 1.1805 as sellers hold near-term control upon a break under its 200-hour moving average (now @ 1.1860) in trading yesterday.





With the ECB meeting only to come next week, the euro is unlikely to see sustained gains in the build up to the meeting amid fears of added jawboning by Lagarde next Thursday. As such, the dollar's current reign may still keep up for a little longer.





Elsewhere, cable is also keeping lower and moves close to 1.3300 while USD/CAD is once again hoping to keep a break above its 100-hour moving average @ 1.3061.





The main focus in the market will slowly shift towards the US jobs report tomorrow and that will provide more indication on whether this pullback in the dollar has further to run or if we will see the market turn its back on the US currency ahead of the weekend.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













