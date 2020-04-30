Trade ideas thread - European session 30 April 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





After bottoming out on 23 March, this supposed 'bear market rally' is now stretching to over 34% in the S&P 500. That is certainly quite a monster.









As we look to wrap up the month-end, sentiment among the currencies space is more mixed as stocks are still keeping firmer ahead of European trading.





US futures are up by another 0.8% currently, continuing to brush aside worries about the domestic and global economy as the corporate takeover deepens by the day.





The dollar feels like it is still in a make-or-break spot, so let's see if investors will give any clear indications on that (or doubts about the risk rally) ahead of the weekend.





Turns out all the market really needs is a little dose of remdesivir. Or at least that is what worked out in trading yesterday. But is it enough to send bears packing for good?