Trade ideas thread - European session 30 August 2019

The dollar is holding steady with EUR/USD seen falling to a one-month low ahead of euro area CPI data to follow later on in the session.





Markets are still barely hanging on to hopeful optimism at this point but amid month-end rebalancing flows, things could get a bit tricky as we look to close out the week. Nonetheless, keep the focus on risk sentiment as that remains the key driver of markets this week.





I still reckon markets have been too hopeful in pricing in optimism from the US-China trade rhetoric earlier so if anything else, I'll be looking to fade those moves in the bigger picture if they allow risk trades to extend higher.





Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in the session. It's been a decent start to the day with major currencies adopting a more defensive posture as the yen gains while risk currencies lag as we begin the European morning.