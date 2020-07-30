Trade ideas thread - European session 30 July 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Powell & co. failed to offer much besides some indication that they are seeing leading indicators point to a slower growth momentum, but I think the virus trajectory in the US pretty much affirms that narrative over the past few weeks.





Key tech earnings will be a focus towards the end of the week with Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook (rescheduled) all reporting after the close today and that may set up a bit of a hectic Friday trading session amid month-end flows as well.





As for today, the market is still looking for a better sense of direction with US futures close to flat levels after the better performance overnight.





The dollar is firmer but the gains aren't anything much to shout about. USD/JPY is around 105.20 while EUR/USD is backing off a little from 1.1800 and so is cable from the 1.3000 level. But the technical picture isn't much changed whatsoever.





















The dollar is a little firmer across the board to start the session, keeping at the highs now though the ranges for the day are still rather modest for the time being.