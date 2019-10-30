Trade ideas thread - European session 30 October 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Markets are still relatively calm in anticipation of the Fed today but expect things to pick up over the coming sessions once we clear more and more key risk events.





The Brexit drama has taken a different turn with the first UK December election since 1923 set to befall us. That will keep the pound in-check for now as we navigate through six weeks of election and political talk.





Looking ahead, I don't expect markets to pivot or posture all too much but if anything else just keep an eye on risk trades as we count down to the Fed decision.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get towards the more eventful half of the trading week after a bit of a slower start.