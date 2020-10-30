Trade ideas thread - European session 30 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









In the currencies space, that has seen USD/JPY gradually slip from 104.50 to a low of 104.13 over the past few hours with traders set to try and test the boundaries of the large option expiries seen @ 104.00 and 104.50 today.





The dollar was stronger in trading yesterday amid mixed moves in the market, but I reckon a risk-off theme would lead to more straightforward trading in the session ahead.





The greenback has hardly reacted for now but watch out for EUR/USD and its 100-day moving average - currently @ 1.1653 - in trading today. A break below that could trigger more bids in the greenback later on in the day.





GBP/USD is also on the cusp of testing its own 100-day moving average @ 1.2873 so there are some key levels in focus as we look towards European trading.





The moves so far are reflecting little change but when European traders enter, I reckon we might start to see more sensible risk flows to reflect the softer mood.





It is also the weekend before the election and month-end, not exactly the best time for traders to be holding any strong conviction. As such, risk positioning may err towards being more cautious but we'll see if dip buyers have the appetite to step back in.





What are your views on the market right now?





It is looking like a risk-off wave is beckoning in Europe as equities come under pressure, following a breather/retracement in trading yesterday. 10-year Treasury yields are also down by 1.3 bps to 0.809%, adding to the more defensive risk narrative.