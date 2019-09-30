Trade ideas thread - European session 30 September 2019

Daily thread to exchange trade ideas

Greetings one and all. What are you looking at for the month end? NZD weakness looks set for the session after the low confidence data last night. GBP could be vulnerable to the latest Brexit headlines as always and the EUR will be looking to the CPI data later with EURUSD hanging just above the 1.0900 handle.





Anyway, let's get the European morning started and 'pump it up' . 'Don't you know pump it up...?"







