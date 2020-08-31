Trade ideas thread - European session 31 August 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The kiwi is keeping a touch lower alongside the aussie but the trading ranges remain narrow, while risk appetite in Asia is relatively optimistic. Equities are faring better with US futures also seen up by ~0.4% as we look towards European morning trade.





It is a London holiday today so flows may be lacking in European trading and that may result in lesser movement during the session ahead.





The dollar remains in a largely precarious spot from the end of last week and I reckon we will have to wait and see how US traders deal with the end of August for a better sense of whether or not the greenback's decline is going to extend further this week.





The dollar is trading mixed and little changed for the most part, with the yen slightly weaker to start the new week and retracing some gains from Abe's resignation last week. That said, the movement among major currencies are still relatively mild.