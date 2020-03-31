Trade ideas thread - European session 31 March 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

The dollar is keeping a little firmer to start the day with EUR/USD flirting with the 1.1000 handle while USD/JPY ran higher at the Tokyo fix and is keeping above 108.00 for now.





There are mixed tones in the market still as we look to wrap up Q1, with questions still hanging over the economic outlook amid ongoing lockdown measures.





The virus spread is seen slowing down in the likes of South Korea, Germany, Italy and Spain but is that enough to see things go back to "normal" in a few weeks' time?





What about the ongoing financial constraints faced by many countries and businesses around the world? What happens if this continues on for longer and dollar swap lines are not enough to deal with dollar debt obligations like what we saw two to three weeks back?





How will consumer behaviour change based on the current situation and if international borders are to be reopened once again? Will that be greeted with cheer or fear that we may be in store for a second wave of the virus outbreak?





A lot is still at stake right now and the market needs some clarity in that regard. But one thing is for sure, the longer that these lockdowns all over the world drag on, the more economic issues will come about so be sure to stay on top of the headlines.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













