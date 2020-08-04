Trade ideas thread - European session 4 August 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Asian equities are mostly higher after the solid performance by US stocks overnight, but there isn't any major tilt in the risk direction to start the new day so far.





The same old themes from yesterday are still playing out with the virus situation across the globe a focal point, alongside talks on additional US stimulus and the countdown to Friday's non-farm payrolls report in the US.





Other than that, the general dollar and risk themes are also still ones to watch.





The RBA was a rather non-event and though they largely kept a more similar tone despite the worsening virus situation, the aussie is still vulnerable to downside potential should the economic situation and health crisis not improve any time soon.





From a technical perspective, the failure to firmly take out 0.72 is one to be mindful.





It is all quiet to start the day with little change among major currencies thus far, and US futures are also keeping closer to flat levels ahead of European trading.