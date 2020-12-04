Trade ideas thread - European session 4 December 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The risk mood is also a little more tepid, although US futures are slightly higher as we look to start the session. However, there is no strong tilt in the risk bias to suggest any major change in market sentiment at the moment.





There is the US non-farm payrolls report to watch for later in the day and that may give the market some excuse to move ahead of the weekend.





The dollar is keeping in a vulnerable spot as the technical breakdown continues across multiple pairs, most notably in USD/CHF, USD/CAD and EUR/USD.





That said, AUD/USD and NZD/USD are also stretching its legs with the former at its highest levels since August 2018 while the latter is at its highest levels since April 2018.





Gold is also keeping a rebound above $1,800 as price is now contesting the 38.2 retracement level of its drop in November around $1,841.60.





The pound will continue to be one of the key spots to watch ahead of the weekend as Brexit talks continue to drag on with plenty of rumours still going about.





If there is no major change to the status quo today, you have to wonder if pound buyers will have the appetite to hold such a positioning going into the weekend. If not, there may be a risk of some positioning adjustment in the pound later today.





The dollar is a little more mixed to start the day but movement among major currencies are relatively narrow for the time being.