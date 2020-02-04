Trade ideas thread - European session 4 February 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Meanwhile, the Iowa caucus has turned into a real farce whereby everyone is a "winner" after the results reporting turned into chaos and reports are now saying that there may not be any official results until tomorrow at the earliest.





The RBA kept rates unchanged and the aussie rallied a little, although AUD/USD seems stuck-ish around the 100-hour moving average and that offers a decent play to fade the move, but nothing too attractive either as price still sits near 0.6700.





Looking ahead, it is still all about risk as traders try to make sense of the coronavirus outbreak impact. Is the worst over already? How is all of this going to affect the Chinese economy and global supply chains? How "temporary" is this setback going to be?





Plenty of questions still lingering but for now, there is at least some sense of calm.











Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session ahead. It's been a calmer start to the day as risk trades are faring slightly better as virus fears are ebbing - for now at least.