Trade ideas thread - European session 4 February 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









That is also helping USD/JPY push higher above 105.00 as buyers test the waters with eyes on the 200-day moving average @ 105.60.





The risk mood looks to be moderating a little following the more solid gains so far on the week, with US futures a touch lower ahead of European trading.





Elsewhere, gold and silver continue to track lower with the former targeting $1,800 next potentially with the latter looking to hold above its 200-hour moving average and the week's low @ $26.28 for the time being.





It is shaping up to be an interesting end to the week with watchful eyes on how much more can this short dollar squeeze run. The pound is also in focus with the BOE later today with cable sitting at two-week lows amid some post-Brexit complications.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Treasury yields climbing higher once again is starting to give the dollar some added tailwind after holding more resilient over the past week or so, with the greenback now inching towards a test of 1.2000 against the euro today.