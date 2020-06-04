Trade ideas thread - European session 4 June 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Asian equities are also more tepid but just off its earlier lows, with US futures also keeping closer to flat levels at the moment.





This seems to be the market taking a bit of a breather after the relentless push in the risk rally over the past few days, with investors pressing the pause button for a little.





Amid nearing some key technical levels, the dollar is also starting to correct/retrace some losses with EUR/USD still near 1.1200 and GBP/USD now just under its 100-day moving average. AUD/USD is also hitting a slower pace after hitting a high of 0.6983 yesterday.





The ECB is going to be the key thing on the agenda in the session ahead. So, let's see what Lagarde & co. has to offer to the market in trading today.





The dollar is mildly higher as we look towards European trading, pulling slight gains against the rest of the major currencies bloc but nothing too notable compared to the decline seen over the past week or so.