Trade ideas thread - European session 4 June 2021

The dollar was a beneficiary on stronger US data as it builds expectations of a more solid jobs report later, with inflation fears creeping in once again.





That saw yields tick a little higher while the dollar gained across the board as the technicals turn around after having seen the greenback be more vulnerable recently.





That said, one point of view is that dollar buyers are now anticipating an even stronger report later - as compared to estimates - and that could set up for some disappointment if the numbers from the ADP report yesterday isn't going to carry forward.





However, with the PBOC reining in yuan gains for now and the technical picture seeing a rejection at several key points, the dollar may find itself some comfort as well.





A lot rides on sentiment going into the release later but don't be too startled if we see a two-pronged reaction i.e. a kneejerk one and the fade after.





As for equities, tech was badly hurt yesterday and in the long-run, expect further rotation into value over time to take place. It just seems like an inevitable play.





NFP day is upon us and the market looks to be in a bit of a lull in anticipation after some interesting moves yesterday.