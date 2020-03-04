Trade ideas thread - European session 4 March 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The yen is among the weaker performers despite US yields keeping at record lows, but US futures are sitting higher (E-minis up 1.3%) - pointing to some retracement to the losses yesterday, with Biden leading the Democratic primaries also helping the mood.





I reckon the big focus now is that the Fed has flagged off the race to zero rates once again and expect players from all over the world to join in on the race soon enough.





Gold stands to win big when this is all said and done with, as the threshold to cut rates in this environment is so much easier than it is to raise them.





The fact that the market knows it can keep bullying the Fed into a decision is also part and parcel of the game right now, with yesterday's reaction clearly showing it.





As long as the baby cries (market dips), the parent (Fed) will always come to pacify him/her in order to make him/her happy. It has been the running story for a decade now.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session. It's been a slower pace start to the day in the currencies space, with the dollar recouping some overnight losses but is trading rather mixed across the board.